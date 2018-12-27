Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

BASEBALL

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anibal Sanchez on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams to Erie (NBAGL).

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Brandon Sampson to a two-way contract. Waived G Tyler Ulis.

NBA — Fined Orlando F-G Terrence Ross $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands following a Dec. 26 game against Phoenix.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Josh Keyes.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Eric Tomlinson on injured reserve. Signed TE Clive Walford.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DE Marcus Smith and DB Alex Carter. Placed QB Colt McCoy and TE Jordan Reed on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill and Fs Michael Bunting and Conor Garland from Tucson (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Re-signed F Jake Guentzel to a five-year extension through the 2023-24 season.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Tyler Lewington from Hershey (AHL).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments