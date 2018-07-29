Letters to the Editor logo

 

JONATHAN GRIEDER

WATERLOO -- The tragedy tax that is being offered as a solution to Waterloo’s budgetary problems is terrible policy. In theory, it’s wonderful, bill insurance companies for sending emergency services. However, that’s not how it works. Most insurance policies cover personal injury or property damage. Firefighters dousing a blaze or police officers responding to an accident don’t fit those criteria.

Insurance companies will refuse to pay because it’s not in their policies. This means that residents dealing with the loss of a home or a car could be potentially liable for thousands of dollars as has happened to countless families and individuals in cities and states that have implemented these tragedy taxes. At a time when the United Way is reporting that 41 percent of our county’s residents cannot afford basic needs we want to slap them with, according to Fire Recovery USA’s website, a fee of anywhere between $300-$4,000 for something we already pay for through taxes?

We should strive to do the most good for as many as possible for as often as possible. This tragedy tax doesn’t meet that criteria. Passing a responsible city budget that properly funds our emergency services would.

