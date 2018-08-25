Tour classic homes in Waterloo today from 1 to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online, at the Grout Museum or at any of the seven homes the day of the event.
All proceeds from the Tour of Classic Homes benefit the Rensselaer Russell House Museum and the Snowden House.
Here is an an earlier story we wrote on it with more details.
