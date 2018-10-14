+3 
VGM Group has added four new employee owners to its team. CAMERON HOEG,  ETHAN HOLDGRAFER and ADAM FOWLKES have joined VGM Fulfillment. Hoeg is a student at Ellsworth Community College and previously was at Kwik Star. Holdgrafer worked at Scientific Games and is a graduate of the University of Iowa. Fowlkes is a West High School alum and was employed at HyPro Inc. Also joining the VGM team is TORRI SCHMIT. She is a patient care coordinator with VGM HOMELINK and is a student at Hawkeye Community College.

