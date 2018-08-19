Toni Hanks

Hanks

TONI HANKS, RN, BSE, has been named manager for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Hanks has been with Allen Hospital since 2003 and has worked in the ICU in a variety of positions including as charge nurse and supervisor. She received her bachelor of science in education degree from the University of Northwest Missouri State in 1993 and her associate degree in nursing from Hawkeye Community College in 2003.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments