TOM HINGTGEN, KODY KOTTKE and JOEL OLTROGGE have been promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp. (AHT). Hingtgen was promoted to senior project specialist. He has been with the company since 1989. Kottke and Oltrogge have both been promoted to production supervisors. Kottke has been with AHT since 2003, and Oltrogge has been with AHT since 1999.

