TOM HINGTGEN, KODY KOTTKE and JOEL OLTROGGE have been promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp. (AHT). Hingtgen was promoted to senior project specialist. He has been with the company since 1989. Kottke and Oltrogge have both been promoted to production supervisors. Kottke has been with AHT since 2003, and Oltrogge has been with AHT since 1999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.