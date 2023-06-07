Today's Highlight

On this date

In 1776, Richard henry lee of Virginia offered a resolution to the Continental Congress stating "That these united Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent states."

In 1848, painter and sculptor Paul Gauguin was born in Paris.

In 1892, homer Plessy, a "Creole of color," was arrested for refusing to leave a whites-only car of the east Louisiana Railroad. (Ruling on his case, the U.S. supreme Court upheld "separate but equal" racial segregation, a concept it renounced in 1954.)

In 1929, the sovereign state of Vatican City came into existence as copies of the later an Treaty were exchanged in Rome.

In 1942, the Battle of Midway ended in a decisive victory for American naval forces over imperial Japan, marking a turning point in the Pacific War.

In 1967, author-critic Dorothy Parker, famed for her caustic wit, died in new York at age 73.

In 1981, Israeli military planes destroyed a nuclear power plant in Iraq, a facility the Israelis charged could have been used to make nuclear weapons.

In 1993, Ground was broken for the Rock and Roll hall of Fame in Cleveland.

In 1998, in a crime that shocked the nation, James Byrd Jr., a 49-year old Black man, was hooked by a chain to a pickup truck and dragged to his death in Jasper, Texas. (Two white men were later sentenced to death for the crime.)

In 2006, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the founder of al-Qaida in Iraq, was killed by a U.S. airstrike on his safe house.

In 2016, democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump claimed their parties' presidential nominations following contests in new Jersey, California, Montana, new Mexico, north Dakota and south Dakota.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama vigorously defended the government's just-disclosed collection of information from phone and internet records as a necessary defense against terrorism, and assured Americans, "nobody is listening to your telephone calls."