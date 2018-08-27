The Trump administration said Monday that its direct payments to farmers hurt by the ongoing trade war will amount to about $4.7 billion, with the possibility more money will be paid out later if exports continue to suffer.
Most of that money will go to soybean producers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled details for the aid package on Monday just hours after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. had struck a preliminary trade deal with Mexico aimed at succeeding the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.
White House officials said it hoped Canada, the third NAFTA country, would join the deal, but made clear it was ready to ask Congress for approval even if Canada didn’t sign on.
The twin developments came after months of uncertainty in farm states like Iowa, which have seen some commodity prices nosedive as the Trump administration has levied tariffs on many of its trading partners, who have retaliated with their own levies. The administration has argued the U.S. is the victim of poor trade agreements.
The Agriculture Department said last month it planned to give up to $12 billion in aid to farmers to compensate them for their losses.
On a conference call on Monday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said it was clear farmers would be vulnerable in any trade dispute, and that they are patriots who support President Trump.
“But it’s a fact that they cannot pay their bills with simple patriotism,” he said.
Agriculture officials estimated $3.6 billion will go to soybean producers. The estimate is based on paying $1.65 per bushel, at 50 percent of anticipated production levels.
Further payments will depend on what happens in the future, Perdue said. “An announcement about further payments will be made in the coming months, if warranted,” he said.
Payments also will go to producers of corn, cotton, dairy, hog, sorghum and wheat. Producers can begin to apply for aid Sept. 4.
In addition to the direct payments, USDA officials said they expect to spend up to $1.2 billion on a commodity purchase program and $200 million to develop foreign markets.
The American Soybean Association said Monday it welcomed the aid plan.
“This will provide a real shot in the arm for our growers, who have seen soybean prices fall by about $2.00 per bushel, or 20 percent, since events leading to the current tariff war with China began impacting markets in June.” said John Heisdorffer, a Keota farmer who is president of the association.
Soybean producers not only are facing price pressure because of the trade dispute, but production estimates for the 2018 crop are up.
The Iowa Corn Growers Association also said it welcomed the aid, but said it would not make farmers whole. “Corn farmers prefer to have market access to compete in a global marketplace, not rely on government assistance, for their livelihoods,” said Mark Recker, an Iowa farmer who is the president of the association. USDA announced the payment rate for corn would be a penny a bushel.
The White House’s announcement about a preliminary deal with Mexico, meanwhile, also drew a reaction from Republican allies in Congress.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called it a “monumental step to help restore both market certainty and confidence across rural America” in light of sinking commodity prices and escalating trade disputes.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was more measured. He said he will “reserve final judgment until there is a final agreement that includes Canada,” but he said he is “encouraged by the progress announced today.”
Chad Hart, an economist at Iowa State University, said Monday he’ll be watching to see what happens with tariffs Mexico levied on American pork in response to U.S. tariffs on its steel and aluminum.
“If that tariff does get knocked off, that should promote some additional sales,” he said. Mexico also imposed duties on cheese.
However, he noted the bigger trade issues with Mexico have related to manufacturing, especially in the automobile sector, not agriculture. “In that sense, there wasn’t much to fix,” he said.
The administration did say the new agreement with Mexico addresses agricultural biotechnology issues that are needed to keep up with innovations in the market.
