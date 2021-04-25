Tips for cozying up your sleep sanctuary

You put a lot of care into curating your bedroom, but these days, it may look more like a gym or an office than your sleep sanctuary. In fact, Stanford News points to several nationwide surveys, which found that more than half of Americans now working from home are doing so from their bedrooms.

To help reclaim your bedroom as a place designed for sleep, Joy Cho and Corey Damen Jenkins, interior design experts who work with Stearns & Foster—a luxury mattress company known for handcrafted style and comfort—have identified the following design tips and trends to inspire your bedroom design and help you get the sleep sanctuary of your dreams.

Relax with colorFor a fun and easy weekend project, Cho—founder and creative director of the lifestyle brand and design studio, Oh Joy!—recommends adding a fresh coat of paint to give new life to your bedroom space. Consider painting an accent wall behind your bed, choosing a color that ties into other areas of the room using accessories, throw pillows or art.