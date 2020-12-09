Tips for aging with style and grace

Aging may be inevitable, but with advancement in research and technology, there are plenty of ways you can slow, or even reverse, the hands of time to stay healthy and promote longevity.

Consider these ideas from Longevity Labs+, makers of spermidineLIFE, a first-of-its kind, clinically studied supplement containing natural spermidine, which renews cells and can reverse the signs of aging:

Protect your skin

Regularly moisturizing helps keep skin supple, and diligent sunscreen application year-around can protect your skin from damaging sun rays. Some compounds and nutrient plans can help nurture youthful skin.

It’s also important to closely monitor your skin for changes, especially changes to moles or other spots that may be signs of skin cancer.

Maintain healthy cells