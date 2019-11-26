It’s time for a fresh new look at a timeless classic.
Toile – pronounced “twaal” – is often described as the “storybook” fabric. It depicts pastoral landscapes, people, animals, maritime settings, Chinese themes, exotic, romantic, whimsical and even historical patterns. This patterned cotton fabric (“toile” is French for “cloth”) was first printed in Jouy-en-Josas near Paris in the 1760s.
It remains a favorite classic fabric, although modern versions are far less formal – Americana patterns have included hula hoops and cowboys. You’ll find new, fun and inventive toile patterns on fabric-by-the-year, wallcoverings, draperies, upholstery, bed linens, dishware and other accessories.
Feeling daring? Go whole hog and drench a room – especially a bedroom – in toile from top to bottom. Not so brave? Upholster a pair of chairs in a pretty toile fabric, hang toile curtains, or set the table with toile-patterned china.
