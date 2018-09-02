Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa welcomes TIM HORRIGAN, MD, to the Covenant Clinic office in Waverly. Dr. Horrigan, of Cedar Falls, received his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, and completed his residency at the Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation. He has been practicing family medicine in the Cedar Valley for nearly 30 years.
