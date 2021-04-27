Tigers record three hat tricks in victory

Jake Witham, Truman Unruh and Stratton Ferson all recorded hat tricks as the Cedar Falls boys’ soccer team routed Western Dubuque of Epworth, 13-1, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ soccer match Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Yonas Tessa added a pair of goals, while Matthew Iehl and Rentz DeJong also found the back of the net for the Tigers (10-1).

The game was stopped by rule at halftime.

Cedar Falls is next in action Thursday at Linn-Mar.

Girls’ soccer

SAILORS ROLL: Nikayla Youngblut scored five times as Waterloo Columbus rolled to a 10-0 victory over Webster City in a non-conference girls’ soccer game Tuesday.

Kayla Koch and Adrianna Gallen each scored twice and freshman Isabella School scored her first varsity goal as the Sailors improved to 7-0.

Girls’ golf

TIGERS’ FOURTH: Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle and Marley Richter each carded 87s to finish in a tie for 10th at the 14-team Linn-Mar Invitational at Hunters Ridge Golf Course Tuesday.