Tigers record three hat tricks in victory

Jake Witham, Truman Unruh and Stratton Ferson all recorded hat tricks as the Cedar Falls boys’ soccer team routed Western Dubuque of Epworth, 13-1, in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ soccer match Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Yonas Tessa added a pair of goals, while Matthew Iehl and Rentz DeJong also found the back of the net for the Tigers (10-1).
The game was stopped by rule at halftime.
Cedar Falls is next in action Thursday at Linn-Mar.
Girls’ soccer
SAILORS ROLL: Nikayla Youngblut scored five times as Waterloo Columbus rolled to a 10-0 victory over Webster City in a non-conference girls’ soccer game Tuesday.
Kayla Koch and Adrianna Gallen each scored twice and freshman Isabella School scored her first varsity goal as the Sailors improved to 7-0.
Girls’ golf
TIGERS’ FOURTH: Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle and Marley Richter each carded 87s to finish in a tie for 10th at the 14-team Linn-Mar Invitational at Hunters Ridge Golf Course Tuesday.
The Tigers finished fourth as a team with a score of 375. West Des Moines Valley won with a score of 323.
Valley’s Paige Hoffman was medalist with an even-Par 72.
Boys’ tennis
CF ROPES MUSTANGS: The Tigers swept all six singles matches, including dominating wins by Pranav Chandra, Param Sampat, Sai Pranav Kota and Akshat Mehta beat Dubuque Hempstead Tuesday, 8-1.
The only loss Cedar Falls suffered was at No. 1 doubles when Kareem Kassas and Jake Althaus out-lasted Neel Shah and Chandra, 6-3, 7-6.
WEST FALLS TO LIBERTY: Nick Reynolds at No. 2 singles was the Wahawks only victor in an 8-1 loss to the Lightning.
Reynolds beat Jacob Moscardo, 6-3, 6-3.
Girls’ tennis
CEDAR FALLS WITH SHUTOUT: Mira Keeran made quick work of Peyton Connolly, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles to kick start the Tigers’ 9-0 victory over Dubuque Hempstead at the UNI tennis Courts Tuesday.
The Tigers also raised $200 for the Beyond Pink Team as part of their annual Pink Meet.
LIBERTY BESTS WEST: Sarah Rizvic won at No. 3 singles for the Wahawks lone win in an 8-1 loss to the Lightning.
Rizvic beat Oriana Bloom 6-4, 6-4.
Results
Girls’ golf
Linn-Mar Invitational
Team standings: 1. West Des Moines Valley 323, 2. Pleasant Valley 350, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 367, 4. Cedar Falls 375, 5. Newton 383, 6. Bettendorf 385, 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie 393, 8. Linn-Mar 394, 9. Johnston 397, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 423, 11. Cedar Rapids Xavier 432, 11. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 443, 12. Ankeny Centennial 449, 14. Waukee 464.
Top-five individuals: 1. Paige Hoffman (WDM Valley), 72, 2. Saffire Sayre (WDM Valley), 73, 3. Addie Berg (CRP), 74, 4. (tie) Shannyn Vogler (Bett) and Maura Peters (PV0, 76.
Cedar Falls: 10. Amara Lytle 87, 10. Marley Richter 87, Taylor Urbanek 100, Zoe Sexton 101, Molly Schlotfeldt 113, Bella Lorenz 113.
Boys’ tennis
IOWA CITY LIBERTY 8, WEST 1
Singles: Ryan Bys (ICL) def. Will Klabunde 6-4, 6-1, Nick Reynolds (West) def. Jacob Moscardo 6-3, 6-3, Paarin Rastog (ICL) def. Connor Heuthorst 6-0, 6-4, Ankur Karandikar (ICL) def. Camden Schneider 6-4, 6-4, Carter Leick (ICL) def. Jackson Schmitt 6-4, 6-2, Cooper Davenport (ICL) def. Cole Jennings 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Bys-Moscardo (ICL) def. Klabunde-Reynolds 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8), Karandikar-Davenport (ICL) def. Heuthorst-Schneider 7-6 (9-7), 6-2, Kan Leick-Carter Leick (ICL) def. Schmitt-Jennings 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
CEDAR FALLS 8, DUB. HEMPSTEAD 1
Singles: Neel Shah (CF) def. Jake Althaus 6-4, 6-1, Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Colin Nelson 6-1, 6-0, Param Sampat (CF) def. Gabe Noel 6-1, 6-1, Sai Pranav Kota (CF) def. Andrew Johnson 6-1, 6-0, Ryan Venem (CF) def. Grant Nelson 6-1, 6-4, Akshat Mehta (CF) def. Kunal Chugh 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Kareem Kassas-Althaus (DH) def. Shah-Chandra 6-3, 7-6 (3), Sampat-Parnava-Kota (CF) def. Nelson-Johnson 6-2, 6-3, Venem-Mehta (CF) def. Noel-Nelson 6-4, 6-2.
Girls’ tennis
IOWA CITY LIBERTY 8, WEST 1
Singles: Ella Gilbert (ICL) def. Kathleen Hepworth 6-1, 6-1, Leela Strand (ICL) def. Ava Shepard 6-2, 6-3, Sarah Rizvic (West) def. Oriana Bloom 6-4, 6-4, Lucy Lohman (ICL) def. Zonish Tahir 6-0, 6-1, Olivia Mirabito (ICL) def. Lily Duncan 6-4, 6-2, Brooke Hildreth (ICL) def. Avaya Burnside 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Strand-Lohman (ICL) def. Shepard-Rizvi 6-3, 6-1, Bloom-Mirabito (ICL) def. Hepworth-Duncan 6-3, 6-1, Hildreth-Sarah Roe (ICL) def. Burnside-Chloe Corpman 6-0, 6-0.
CEDAR FALLS 9, DUB. HEMPSTEAD 0
Singles: Mira Keeran (CF) def. Peyton Connolly 6-0, 6-0, Maya Mallavarapu (CF) def. Megan Sleep 6-2, 6-1, Madison Sagers (CF) def. Sydney Thoms 6-1, 6-1, Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Peyton Weber 6-1, 6-0, Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Riley Weber 6-0, 6-1, Elena Escalada (CF) def. Madison Lewis, 6-0, 6-1,
Doubles: Keeran-Mallavarapu (CF) def. Connolly-Sleep 6-1, 6-1, Sagers-Amjadi (CF) def. Thoms-Lewis 6-2, 6-1, Kalala-Escalada (CF) def. Weber-Weber 6-4, 6-1.