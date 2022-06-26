Tigers get valuable experience in Don Bosco tourney ahead of postseason

GILBERTVILLE — The Cedar Falls softball team received the opportunity to gain valuable experience with two matchups against unfamiliar competition at the Don Bosco softball tournament, Friday.

During their two games on Friday, head coach Steve Chidester said the biggest thing he saw from his team was their resolve during two hard fought wins.

“The main thing was that we did not give up,” Chidester said. “There were some things that went against us. Some of them, we caused our own problems.”

In their first matchup, the Tigers took on one of the top teams in Class 1A in the undefeated, 14-0 Clarksville Indians.

Despite the difference in class, Clarksville offered a test for the Tigers with 10 players batting above .300 and a rotation that features one of the top arms in the state. Clarksville senior Sierra Vance holds a 12-0 record with a 0.75 ERA and 101 strike outs across 65.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers managed to take an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second as Carley Strelow and Averie Bear scored on a Gabby Townsend RBI single.

Leading 2-0, Tigers senior pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen continued to be a steady presence in the circle through the first five innings, amassing seven strike outs and shutting out the Indians.

However, in the bottom of the sixth, Clarksville rallied to score three runs and take the lead for the first time in the contest.

After four innings without recording a hit, Cedar Falls found themselves in need of offense. After freshman Josie Turner advanced via walk, sophomore Sydney Barnett mashed a RBI triple to tie the game.

One at-bat later, Rasmussen drove in Barnett from third to take a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the final inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cedar Falls forced the Indians into a 6-5 double play to win 4-3.

Despite the win, Chidester said he would have preferred to see more production at the plate from his team.

“I do think we played particularly well,” Chidester said. “We did not get the timely hits when we want to get.”

Rasmussen finished the first game with eight strike outs.

In the second game, Cedar Falls faced off against a (12-12) Kee Kee Hawks team which had won four consecutive games ahead of Friday’s contest.

The Tigers jumped out to another early 2-0 lead as Townsend and Barnett scored in the bottom of the first.

Nonetheless, production at the plate continued to evade the Tigers as they recorded two hits and one run over the next five innings.

Chidester pointed to the lack of production as the main reason the Kee Hawks managed to stay in the game.

“The second game, it was not played very well by us,” Chidester said. “I think we kind of fed into them and allowed them to stay in the game. That is what happens when you do not come prepared to play.”

Tied 3-3, the contest entered extra innings in which a ghost runner would automatically start on second.

The Tigers retired the Kee Hawks in order before Sandvold hit a walk off RBI single.

Eighth grader Lexi Trueg started for the Tigers and pitched 6.0 innings with six strike outs.

“I though eighth grader did a great job on the mound,” Chidester said. “She could have use a little more offensive support.”

Rasmussen relieved Trueg in the seventh. In 2.0 innings pitched, Rasmussen recorded two strikeouts while allowing one hit.

Cedar Falls will take on Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

