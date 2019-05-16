CLIVE — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Des Moines-area convenience store won a $2 million prize in Wednesday’s drawing. It is Iowa’s fourth big lottery winner this year.
The $2 million-winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go, 4585 156th St. in Urbandale. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Wednesday’s $250.3 million jackpot.
The ticket initially matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play® option to the purchase, which multiplied the prize to $2 million. The Urbandale ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize in Wednesday’s drawing.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 7-17-33-61-68 and Powerball 4. The Power Play number was 2. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $270 million annuity ($168.9 million lump-sum option) for Saturday.
Kum & Go will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million-winning ticket at one of its stores.
Prizes of $2 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The lottery’s offices are open Monday through Friday. If the winner or winners need information before coming forward to claim the prize, they are welcome to call the lottery at 515-725-7900.
Just last month, a Sioux City woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Angelica Chavez had purchased her winning ticket for the April 19 Mega Millions drawing.
Powerball prizes won in Iowa must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing for which they were won. The lottery reminds players to double-check their tickets for any prize they may have won.
Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number – called the Powerball – from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play® option is available for an extra $1 per play.
Since getting its start in April 1992 in 15 states with jackpots that started at a guaranteed $2 million, Powerball has grown into one of the world’s biggest and most recognizable lottery games. Today Powerball is played by 47 lotteries across the country with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.