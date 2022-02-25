three new wedding planning photo page 19 Feb 25, 2022 6 min ago 0 1 of 3 Shutterstock Related to this story Most Popular Teen arrested in Waterloo shooting One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood on Wednesday night Waterloo Police investigate alleged financial improprieties by recreation services manager WATERLOO — Waterloo Police are investigating alleged financial improprieties by former city Recreation Superintendent Manager Mark Gallagher. Waterloo man caught going through cars on sales lot, claimed to own dealership WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies caught him going through cars in a sales lot, and he claimed to own the d… Waterloo man arrested for domestic assault after firing gun A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun following a discussion with his wife over the weekend. Kmart is down to its last 4 stores in the US At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada. Man found guilty of murder in May 2020 fatal shooting Jurors found Stephen Devon Phillips guilty of first-degree murder after deliberating Tuesday afternoon and announcing the decision Wednesday morning Craig White made 'abusive,' rude remarks to county employees, documents allege A county supervisor has been repeatedly accused by county employees of boorish and "abusive" behavior within the last 14 months, according to documents provided by the county after another supervisor made reference to the incidents. One dead after pickup collides with car, sheriff's vehicle near Hazleton INDEPENDENCE — One person is dead and second has serious injuries after a pickup truck allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a car… Man sentenced to 25 years on converter theft ring WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for his role in what authorities said was a ring responsible for the … WATCH NOW: One dead in afternoon fire in Waterloo Officials are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire at a Waterloo home