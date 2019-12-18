Thomas Wilson

Thomas Wilson

Thomas Wilson

Defensive tackle

6-foot-3, 290

Sidney

Wilson was a leader for 8-player Sidney. Defensively, he recorded 32 tackles, 15 for loss and two sacks. As a junior he had 51 tackles, including 14 ½ for loss. Wilson committed to UNI in June.

http://www.kmaland.com/sports/sidney-s-wilson-relieved-to-have-college-decision-done-before/article_81f4a430-aee8-11e9-9309-7f6c5c8838f2.html

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments