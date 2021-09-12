This week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

Suit filed over ban on mask mandates A group of parents of disabled students filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down Iowa’s law banning schools from requiring masks, arguing it endangers their health and denies equal access to education. The lawsuit involves children who are too young to be vaccinated and have disabilities that make them susceptible to potentially severe COVID-19 cases, including a rare organ disorder, cerebral palsy and asthma. Their parents argue the law effectively excludes them from in-person learning in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

DISCARDED DOSES: The state has discarded 127,333 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported. The doses were tossed because they expired or there were mishaps when being administered, such as a broken needle or the vial was dropped.

COVID’S COSTS: The “preventable hospitalizations” of unvaccinated people for COVID-19 cost an estimated $2.3 billion in June and July, according to a report from the nonpartisan Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation, which Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand highlighted in a news release.