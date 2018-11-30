A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge.
Show time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus
Tickets: $23.75; to order, go to www.unitix.uni.edu or call 273-4849
Here is a story we wrote on it.
