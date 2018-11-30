she-kills-monsters-2.jpg

In a scene from Theatre UNI's 'She Kills Monsters," (Tillius (Mikayla Wahl) wields her sword against two Kobolds (Maycie Stanbro and Hannah Miedema) as Agnes (Marjorie Gast) aims her weapon at a giant hand (Kathryn Herdliska).

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge.

Show time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus

Tickets: $23.75; to order, go to www.unitix.uni.edu or call 273-4849

Here is a story we wrote on it.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments