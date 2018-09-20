It’s not unusual to hear someone say how much they love living in the Cedar Valley. They enjoy the “big-city-with-that-small-town-feel” but it’s more than just the place, it’s the people.
They are passionate about their families and their neighborhoods. They want their children to have the best education possible in preparation for the future. They are compassionate and caring, industrious and fun-loving, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.