Community is the common thread that binds people together and gives them a sense of belonging.
In the Cedar Valley, those bonds have been strained over the years by turbulent social changes, economic struggles and racial division. There have been times when the community has been sorely tested, but has risen above the strife with a renewed sense of purpose and optimism. People also have strengthened and inspired each other by their willingness to reach out and work together.
In this third and final installment of our three-part series, “The Story of Us,” we’re taking a look at the1970s, ‘80s and beyond, while also giving a nod to earlier decades in the Cedar Valley.
Martin Luther King Jr. said “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” This history isn’t just a collection of facts and events. It is the foundation and framework that has built the Cedar Valley and established its place within Iowa’s borders and the U.S.
The photographs featured in these pages are captured moments in time, giving us perspective, shaping our memories and giving us a connection to our community and our history. It is the story of the Cedar Valley, its places and its people.
This is the Story of Us.
