The Santaland Diaries

Adult comedy
Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Location: McElroy Theatre, Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo
Description: This is a brilliant evocation of what a slacker's Christmas must feel like. Based on a true story by David Sedaris, our slacker decides to become a Macy's elf during the holiday crunch. Finding consolation in the fact that some of the other elves were television extras on One Life to Live, he grins and bears it.
General Admission: $10
