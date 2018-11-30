The Santaland Diaries

Adult comedy

Time: 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Location: McElroy Theatre, Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo

Description: This is a brilliant evocation of what a slacker's Christmas must feel like. Based on a true story by David Sedaris, our slacker decides to become a Macy's elf during the holiday crunch. Finding consolation in the fact that some of the other elves were television extras on One Life to Live, he grins and bears it.

General Admission: $10

