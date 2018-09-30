THE REV. RAYMOND ROBINSON, M. Div., of St. Louis, formerly of Waterloo, was nominated as a 2018 Salute to Excellence in Education award honoree. He currently works as assistant director and academic adviser at Webster University and has served in the ministry for more than 20 years. He graduated from NIAC, Iowa State University and received his master’s from Eden Theological Seminary. He is also an Army veteran.
