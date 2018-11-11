Editor's Inbox web logo

 

PAT VAN DUKEN

FREDERIKA -- Regarding the refugees trying to reach America: The sick, scared, hungry, homeless, needing help, looking for help. We don't know all of the circumstances. Only that we recognize they need someone who cares. And, we recognize, we weren't born for that. We don't want that for us.

So, What Would Jesus Do? Do you consider yourself a Christian? The dictionary explains the definition of Christian as being Christlike. Again, I ask, What Would Jesus Do? Build a wall? Barricade them from receiving help?

We pray for strength and guidance to be more Christlike in all circumstances.

