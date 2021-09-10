'The ramifications of that day remain' for Waverly victim's family

WAVERLY – The Rev. Kris Kincaid sometimes thinks about what his sister would have accomplished had she not been on hijacked Flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

In his imagining of Waverly native Karen Ann Kincaid-Batacan’s future, she and her husband, Peter Batacan, move out of the Washington, D.C., area and come back to Iowa.

They have kids. They raise a family.

“She told me she wanted to leave the big city and come back to the Midwest,” said Kris Kincaid, also a Waverly native.

Instead, all that her family has are memories, her wedding ring that somehow survived the fiery crash and an autopsy report that lists the cause of death as “homicide” and details how little of her physical remains were found.

The irony of the warning on the report’s cover isn’t lost on Kris Kincaid. It cautions the reader that they should have a counselor or loved one present if they plan to read further. Counseling is one of Kincaid’s roles as a pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Dubuque.

The pain of the Sept. 11 attacks continues two decades later.