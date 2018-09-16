Letters to the Editor logo

 

PATTY GODWIN

CEDAR FALLS -- The late night television host, Johnny Carson, used to say, “You buy the premise, you buy the bit.” He meant if audiences accepted the set-up to the joke, they would laugh at the punchline.

For the last three years, the American people have been told to “Make America Great Again.” This presumes that America was great and now is not. Were we great when we established democracy and fought off England, the mightiest nation on Earth, or when we built our country’s wealth on the backs of slaves? Were we great when we spread civilization from coast to coast, or when we stole the land from the Indians? Were we great when we helped win World War I and World War II, or when we interned our Japanese citizens?

For argument’s sake, accept the premise – “Make America Great Again – then ask: When were we great? And, great for whom? For all the people, or for only some people? What went wrong to make America “un-great”? Who gets to tell us when we are great again?

In the November election, if we voters buy the premise of making America great again, and re-elect the same people, well, the joke is on us.

