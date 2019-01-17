When Brad Koenig divorced and moved from Toledo, Ohio, to Ormond Beach, Florida, in 2017, two of the first things he did were sign up for a yoga class and join a running club. "The only people I knew in the area were my brother and sister-in-law," says the former truck driver, 50, who is now a full-time student. "Finding people to work out with was essential to getting my life back on track."
Koenig did with purpose what many men, including myself, have discovered more incidentally: Exercise can be a great way to form the types of friendships that combat loneliness. The therapists and exercisers interviewed for this article say group workouts tend to build stronger bonds than, for example, adjoining cubicles, while enriching men's lives by introducing them to a wider range of potential acquaintances.
Although loneliness is a condition that can't be defined and tracked as precisely as diseases are, it appears to be a significant problem in the United States. A survey by the health service company Cigna of more than 20,000 Americans released last spring found that 46 percent of respondents, who were 18 years and older, said they sometimes or always feel alone, and 27 percent said they rarely or never felt understood by others. An AARP study released in September concluded that one in three adults 45 or older are lonely.
Research has also found that loneliness is dangerous. "Depression, anxiety, substance abuse -- these are often related to loneliness," says Laura Fredendall, a clinical psychologist in Terre Haute, Ind.
Men might be especially susceptible, says Mitchell Greene, a clinical and sport psychologist in Haverford, Penn. In addition to the social-media-induced isolation that can affect everyone, Greene says, "men tend to have fewer friendships than women, and are less likely than women to make social invitations. Men's relationships tend to be more activity-based."
Enter exercise. Or more precisely, exercising with others.
"I have several male clients who I've encouraged to go to group workouts," Greene says. "It's not that I'm telling them how to make friends. I'm steering them toward environments in which healthy social ties are more possible." Or, as Fredendall advises some of her lonely clients: "You need exercise, anyway. Join a group or class instead of going to bars."
I've long believed that a few runs with someone builds bonds more quickly than the same amount of time spent over coffee or lunch. Kevin Mejia, 26, a public relations professional from Queens, New York, has also noticed this phenomenon.
"There's something special about working out together," he says. "Your guard is down. You talk about all sorts of things."
Greene says that this aspect of shared effort can significantly lower feelings of loneliness, even if the relationship never moves outside the gym. "Just finding other people with similar stories and struggles can have a huge effect," he says.
