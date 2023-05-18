Dave Ramsey is a well-known talk show host who gives financial advice. Recently he was being interviewed by a TV commentator and told about a young couple having financial problems. They were close to $1 million dollars in debt, most of it in maxed-out credit cards. Do you know what the monthly interest would be? He discovered they both had a good income. Their problem was not a lack of money but how to use it. I was reminded of this when President Joe Biden said he needed more money to hire 37,000 IRS agents to squeeze more money out of us. It isn’t that we don’t give them enough money, they just waste it. We probably shake our head in disbelief at this young couple and their huge debt, but our politicians are even worse. Just the interest on our country’s $31 trillion dollar debt is more than $500 billion per year. Trusted financial experts agree that we are in uncharted waters, and they have no idea how we are going to pay it off.