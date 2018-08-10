13-musical-cast-group.jpg

Members of the Cedar Falls Community Theatre cast for "13 the musical," opening Thursday at the Oster Regent Theatre. 

Time: 7:30 p.m. today

Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

The book is by Dan Elish & Robert Horn and it has an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County.)

Director: Bob Filippone

Music Director & Vocal Director: Rosemary Gast

Music Director & Rehearsal Pianist: Daniel Gast

Choreographer: Glori Dei Filippone

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parent’s divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?

13 is a musical about fitting in – and standing out. This wonderful show features young artists, the cast is comprised entirely of 24 talented teenagers. The stories that come to life are ageless, the emotions they explore are timeless, the laughter and the memories they provide are priceless.

Rated PG-13

For tickets, call 277-5283

