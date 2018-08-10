Time: 7:30 p.m. today
Location: Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
The book is by Dan Elish & Robert Horn and it has an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County.)
Director: Bob Filippone
Music Director & Vocal Director: Rosemary Gast
Music Director & Rehearsal Pianist: Daniel Gast
Choreographer: Glori Dei Filippone
Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parent’s divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!?
13 is a musical about fitting in – and standing out. This wonderful show features young artists, the cast is comprised entirely of 24 talented teenagers. The stories that come to life are ageless, the emotions they explore are timeless, the laughter and the memories they provide are priceless.
Rated PG-13
For tickets, call 277-5283
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.