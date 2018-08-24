The Mountaintop

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Free admission, no reservations required

Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The Mountaintop is a fictional retelling of how Martin Luther King Jr. spent his last night on earth, before his tragic assassination. After delivering his famous “I’ve been to the mountaintop speech” on behalf of the sanitation workers in Memphis, Martin goes to the Lorraine Motel to rest before another long day of campaigning. His world is spun on his axis when he meets Camae, a beautiful maid, who delivers his room service. At first, they only exchange flirtatious remarks, but soon they start a deep dialogue about Martin’s hopes and fears, and the two develop a true understanding. When Camae reveals her real mission, Martin must confront his fears and face his own mortality. The Mountaintop shows the audience a different side of Martin Luther King: a man who is tired, flawed, yet -- despite everything -- is an inspiration.

WARNING: Not intended for children. This play contains strong adult language that may be offensive to some.

