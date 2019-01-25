The Johnny Rogers Show -- "Buddy & Beyond" and "The History of Rock-N-Roll" -- is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Waterloo Eagles Club, 202 E. First St. It pays tribute to Buddy Holly, Elvis, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash and other singers. In 2016, Rogers was inducted into the Iowa Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame. For more information, go to thejohnnyrogersshow.com.