You know what? I'm still curious as to why Donald Trump would denigrate our fabulous Gov. Reynolds, and an equally fabulous Gov. DeSantis, when it would seem to me he needs their support in the general election. And, I'm very curious as to why The Courier runs article after article about Trump and his legal issues, and not one pointing out the growing list of wrongdoing regarding President Biden and his son, Hunter? Aren't any of you curious about the two IRS whistleblowers who claim more than $17 million went to various Biden family members, yet no charges are being filed? Aren't any of you curious as to why, when whistleblowers testify against Trump it's "fact," and when they testify against the "deep state" and the Bidens, it's "misinformation?" Aren't you curious as to why more than 50 former senior intelligence officials testified that the Hunter Biden laptop was a fake and said it was Russian disinformation, and declared so by every news organization before the 2020 election, then, miraculously, it was determined after the election, "Oh, yes, it was Hunter's laptop," why that isn't called election interference? Yup, I'm still curious. You should be too!