The Courier is here for you

These are unprecedented times we are in as we hunker down and ride out the coronavirus threat.
Courier staffers continue to work, but we are doing so under an abundance of caution for the community as well as our staff.
We are allowing staffers to work from home if they can. We are doing more phone interviews, we are setting our priorities in getting you the news from our community.
Thank you for your support and turning to us for your source of news. We take our jobs very seriously.
Here is what you need to know about getting information to or from the Courier in the coming weeks.
If you have an appointment, please be sure to call ahead to confirm.
We are still here to serve you:
- Want to join our community? To reach the circulation department, call 291-1444 or 800-798-1730, or go to https://wcfcourier.com/ and click on the customer service link at the bottom of the page
- You can also subscribe online at https://wcfcourier.com/members/join/#tracking-source=menu-nav.
- To place an obituary, call 641-421-0555, go to https://wcfcourier.com/place_an_ad/obituaries/, or email woo.obits@wcfcourier.com.
- To place a classified ad, go to https://wcfcourier.com/place_an_ad/
- To talk to your advertising representative, call 319-291-1497 or email woo.advertising@wcfcourier.com.
- To talk to the newsroom, call 319-291-1442, go to https://wcfcourier.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/
Support local journalism. It supports you.
Nancy Newhoff