The Courier and the pandemic

It is now June and many changes that make it seem like normal life are returning.

Black Hawk County has been reduced from high to moderate in the county's status by health officials. Deaths remain under 50, and many businesses are beginning to reopen.

The Courier will open its doors back up to the public beginning today. Since mid-march, we have had our front doors locked. Our hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they were prior to coronavirus.

We are happy to allow customers back in our doors. We are going through a deep clean and will maintain the cleanliness of the front area, having it disinfected on a regular basis.

Our employees also will be returning to the office this week. Reporters have mainly been working remotely. We have daily staff meetings by Zoom conference. We will continue to strong communication we developed over the remote working as we pivot to covering this virus from new angles.

One angle I am particularly interested in is looking forward. We need to begin asking the questions about what will school look like this fall, what will be happening at the University of Northern Iowa, and how is our business community bouncing back.

Thanks for all our your support as we continue to tell the stories of how this virus is impacting all of us. If you know of a story idea, go to our tip line at https://wcfcourier.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/

Nancy Newhoff

