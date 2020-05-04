The Courier and the pandemic

As we move into a new month of this global pandemic, people are beginning to come to terms with this new normal.

Our days center around a new routine as many of us stay home with our children, work from home and do a lot more cooking. A night out means driving to a local restaurant for take-out.

At the Courier, our building continues to be closed to the public, but we continue to evaluate when we can reopen. Because Black Hawk County is one of 22 counties considered a hot zone for the coronavirus, we will wait until the governor decides when we can begin the process of reopening businesses in the county.

In the meantime, most of the Courier reporters are working from home. We have a daily online conference on our coverage plans, looking at what we need to do that day and what we need to be working on for future stories. Reporters face a number of deadlines. They may be writing a story for the Sunday Business section, a story they are working on for the next day, or for one of our many special tabloids. So they may at times have more than one story in the works, and juggle interviews for all of them.