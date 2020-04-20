You are the owner of this article.
The Courier and the pandemic
The Courier and the pandemic

Courier editor Nancy Newhoff conducts a staff meeting the week of March 30, 2020

 Jeff Reinitz

We are coming off one of the hardest weeks so far in this unprecedented pandemic.

Black Hawk County was hit especially hard, and our numbers keep increasing. As of Saturday. there are 166 positive cases in Black Hawk County and one death.

As we learned as the week went on, there was trouble brewing at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo, where an outbreak was occurring, but kept under wraps.

The strong reporting of staff writer Amie Rivers rooted it out. Amie gathered many comments from workers, medical staff and others who were aware of the situation inside the large hog-processing plant. A complaint coming from one anonymous person cannot always be trusted, but when many complaints coming in -- all saying virtually the same thing -- you begin to get a picture of what is happening. Amie was able to carve out story from her interviews with workers inside the plant that the virus had hit and was spreading. It was backed up by a medical person who confirmed their accounts.

Her reporting led to several stories, made national headlines, and caused local officials to speak out publicly that something needed to be done to keep the virus from spreading further from those workers, and eventually, the rest of the community. As of Saturday, the Tyson plant was still open, but state officials stepped in to help with testing and making sure that more safety measures were in place.

This is the value of local journalism in telling the stories of our community. From those stories, we have received many positive comments from community leaders who said they were valuable to possible saving lives and keeping the virus from spreading.

Thanks for all our your support as we continue to tell the stories of how this virus is impacting all of us. If you know  of a story idea, go to our tip line at https://wcfcourier.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/

Nancy Newhoff

Nancy Newhoff

Nancy Newhoff

