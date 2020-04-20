The Courier and the pandemic

We are coming off one of the hardest weeks so far in this unprecedented pandemic.

Black Hawk County was hit especially hard, and our numbers keep increasing. As of Saturday. there are 166 positive cases in Black Hawk County and one death.

As we learned as the week went on, there was trouble brewing at the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo, where an outbreak was occurring, but kept under wraps.

The strong reporting of staff writer Amie Rivers rooted it out. Amie gathered many comments from workers, medical staff and others who were aware of the situation inside the large hog-processing plant. A complaint coming from one anonymous person cannot always be trusted, but when many complaints coming in -- all saying virtually the same thing -- you begin to get a picture of what is happening. Amie was able to carve out story from her interviews with workers inside the plant that the virus had hit and was spreading. It was backed up by a medical person who confirmed their accounts.