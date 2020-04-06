The Courier and the pandemic

These are unprecedented times, and even an old grizzled newshound like myself has never experienced what we are going through now with the pandemic.

This is unchartered territory for most businesses. There was no pre-planning, no practice sessions, no long build-up to a major news story. It came on us suddenly when the U.S. finally realized we were not immune to this coronavirus threat.

Our staffers during the early part of the week of March 9 went about what we do best, telling the stories of the impact of the shutdown of restaurants and bars. By the end of the week, I was issuing a directive encouraging staffers to work from home. Most did.

We scurried to make sure all of their remote desktop permissions were in and got them home. The week of March 16-20 was our first where we reported from remote locations when we could, sent staffers out to scenes when it was necessary and directed them always to practice social distancing and safe practices on all they did for the company.

The Courier news staff is made up for veteran newsgatherers who didn’t miss a beat. The transition was virtually seamless. With our front doors shuttered to the public, there was little reason for staff to be in the building, as long as they had their smartphones and a computer.