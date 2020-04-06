The Courier and the pandemic

These are unprecedented times, and even an old grizzled newshound like myself has never experienced what we are going through now with the pandemic.
This is unchartered territory for most businesses. There was no pre-planning, no practice sessions, no long build-up to a major news story. It came on us suddenly when the U.S. finally realized we were not immune to this coronavirus threat.
Our staffers during the early part of the week of March 9 went about what we do best, telling the stories of the impact of the shutdown of restaurants and bars. By the end of the week, I was issuing a directive encouraging staffers to work from home. Most did.
We scurried to make sure all of their remote desktop permissions were in and got them home. The week of March 16-20 was our first where we reported from remote locations when we could, sent staffers out to scenes when it was necessary and directed them always to practice social distancing and safe practices on all they did for the company.
The Courier news staff is made up for veteran newsgatherers who didn’t miss a beat. The transition was virtually seamless. With our front doors shuttered to the public, there was little reason for staff to be in the building, as long as they had their smartphones and a computer.
We meet daily to talk about the news. They share ideas, they strategize together and they help each other with tips and suggestions.
Thank you for being a subscriber to the Courier. Your trust in us is important. I want you to trust that we will continue to do our jobs to bring you the stories of those going through this awful pandemic. Just as I want my staff to stay safe, we want that of our whole community.
We are all in this together and we need to stick together in supporting all the local businesses in our community when this is over. If you know of an important story on the pandemic – or anything for that matter – and we have not written about it, please contact me or any of our staffers and let us know. You can email newsroom@wcfcourier or go to the message board on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wcfcourier/ to let us know.
From all of us at the Courier, all the best to you.
Nancy Newhoff
