The Book Ends: Experience top trait for UNI offensive tackles

CEDAR FALLS — As the Northern Iowa offense lined up for its first snap of the season Saturday against Air Force, two experienced faces found themselves in new spots as book ends on the offensive line.

Sixth-year senior Matthew Vanderslice and seventh-year senior Nick Ellis slotted in at the two offensive tackle positions for UNI. Ellis set the edge on the right side of quarterback Theo Day, and Vanderslice did his work on Day’s left.

For both players, lining up at right and left tackle presented a somewhat new set of responsibilities.

Vanderslice, a former tight end out of Northwest High School in Olathe, Kansas, started three games at right guard last season, but sealing up a quarterback’s blind side provided a different challenge.

“I was a tight end for a long time,” Vanderslice said. “They moved me to offensive line once I got here. … They showed me the history of people that they had done it with. … It was one of those things where you see and go, ‘Okay, I can do that.’”

Vanderslice continued by describing the key to strong offensive line play and the individual duties of an offensive tackle.

“We are on an island by ourselves a lot more than the guards or centers are,” Vanderslice said. “[The interior offensive linemen] have to have trust that we will do our job. … It is go out there, put in the work and do what you have to do to win the down.”

Ellis, a three-year starter at right tackle at Aplington-Parkersburg High School, spent the majority of his UNI career on the interior of the offensive line. Ellis said he enjoys playing those extra few feet further out on the line in “a whole different world.”

“It is something else I have to learn, because I have been a guard the entire time I have been here,” Ellis said. “I only have one start at offensive tackle, and that was at Missouri State back in 2017. Being on an island out there, it is a different style of play. … I like it. I like the challenge that it has on us.”

According to Ellis, the biggest difference between tackle and guard is a smaller margin for error on the outside.

“You are able to pinball around when you are a guard,” Ellis said. “As an offensive tackle, you need to be more sure-footed.”

Beyond their role as offensive tackles, Ellis and Vanderslice feature as a pair of players from a previous era on the UNI line.

“I have had a whole new set of roommates in the house,” Ellis said. “I am getting used to the younger guys. Being the old guy, they starting to call me Gramps. ... All the freshman — they came in in the summer, and they do not really learn names right away.”

The pair both battled injuries throughout their careers at UNI which, combined with the additional year of eligibility granted by the COVID pandemic, caused them to see the majority of their classmates and friends — Trevor Penning, Spencer Brown, Jackson Scott-Brown — graduate.

Ellis said his injuries helped him to value the time he still has at UNI.

“I am trying to enjoy the time,” Ellis said. “I took it for granted the last two years. Now, all my guys are gone. … I just have to take the moment and make the most of it.”

Vanderslice sees the pair filling rolls as leaders and mentors for the younger players on the offensive line.

“Show them the way, show them the history,” Vanderslice said. “Teach them what it means to be offensive lineman here.”

Last Saturday, Vanderslice, Ellis and the rest of the offensive line kept Day upright through the entire game and held the Falcons without a sack.

Despite this feat, Ellis described that as the standard, and said the offensive line did not play its best game.

“We shot ourselves in the foot on offense and defense, and it showed,” Ellis said. “We came ready to play the game, and we did not stick to the stuff that we needed to stick to and we did not have the defense’s back like we should have.”

The Aplington-Parkersburg product specifically pointed out the lack of production in the run game — UNI had 119 rushing yards against Air Force — as evidence the line did not play up to its standard.

“Offensive line, we have blocking assignments,” Ellis said. “We need to drive people off the ball. We were not the force we need to be driving off the ball. The running backs can only do so much if we do not push the defensive line back and the linebackers back.”