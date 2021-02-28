I fell in love with monarda early one summer evening as I sat in a friend’s garden and watched an eclipse of hummingbird moths feast with abandon on a large clump of raspberry pink flowers. “Eclipse” is the word for a group of moths, but also describes their ravenous enthusiasm for these pretty and useful flowers.

Monarda is the bee’s knees, too, one of the best plants for attracting pollinators into the garden. Some gardeners call it bee balm because of its history as a medicinal herb that soothes the soreness of a bee sting. The plant also contains bergamot oil, which explains why some people call it bergamot – and its foliage has the aroma of Earl Grey tea. Historians believe American colonists substituted monarda leaves for tea after the Boston Tea Party.

Less impressive is the plant’s history for powdery mildew, but new monarda varieties have more resistance to mildew, as well as other formidable attributes being celebrated in 2021 by the National Garden Bureau during the “year of the monarda.”

Monarda didyma “Grand” is from the Morden Breeding Program in Manitoba and an exceptionally hardy monarda. Characterized by a profusion of bright flowers atop mid-sized plants, these also offer very good mildew resistance.