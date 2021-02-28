I fell in love with monarda early one summer evening as I sat in a friend’s garden and watched an eclipse of hummingbird moths feast with abandon on a large clump of raspberry pink flowers. “Eclipse” is the word for a group of moths, but also describes their ravenous enthusiasm for these pretty and useful flowers.
Monarda is the bee’s knees, too, one of the best plants for attracting pollinators into the garden. Some gardeners call it bee balm because of its history as a medicinal herb that soothes the soreness of a bee sting. The plant also contains bergamot oil, which explains why some people call it bergamot – and its foliage has the aroma of Earl Grey tea. Historians believe American colonists substituted monarda leaves for tea after the Boston Tea Party.
Less impressive is the plant’s history for powdery mildew, but new monarda varieties have more resistance to mildew, as well as other formidable attributes being celebrated in 2021 by the National Garden Bureau during the “year of the monarda.”
Monarda didyma “Grand” is from the Morden Breeding Program in Manitoba and an exceptionally hardy monarda. Characterized by a profusion of bright flowers atop mid-sized plants, these also offer very good mildew resistance.
The “Sugar Buzz” monardas form a solid dome of color. The 2- to 2 ½-inch flowers top off the strong stems and deep green foliage of this series.
“Balmy” monardas are relatively large flowers on a fully compact plant. Balmy comes in at just 10 to 12 inches with exceptional mildew resistance and deep green foliage. They are dwarf and mounded, so bring new uses to the landscape.
Monarda prefers full sun and rich, moist soil. Remember to give plants lots of air circulation. You can start monarda from seeds, but most newer selections are vegetatively propagated and thrive in average soils. Plant en masse to create a showstopping display.
In fall, trim monarda to about 1 to 2 inches tall and remove dead leaves and foliage from the garden, especially if signs of mildew are present on foliage. When spring arrives, apply an all-purpose fertilizer or compost to give the plants a good start. Pinch to encourage bushiness.