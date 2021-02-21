 Skip to main content
WATERLOO-The family of Virgil Truman would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the many neighbors, friends, and family who supported and comforted us with calls, cards, memorials, and gifts of food during his illness and heavenly homegoing.

Special thanks to: Care Initiatives Hospice and Sam DeBerg for their gentle care, The VanMeter Honor Guard, Todd Becker for playing taps, Legion Representatives and dear friends Ralph & Joan Schultz, Matt Rekers and Scott Willms for prayer and Scripture reading at the military service, Pastor Wes Kennedy for your loving support and funeral message, and the Grace Baptist Church family who prepared and served the lunch, The Fredericksburg class of 1984 and all who sent beautiful flowers, Bryan, Gayla, and Andy Hugeback and staff for your professional and compassionate care.

