putnam-spelling-bee-THEATRE-UNI.jpg

In a scene from Theatre UNI’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee are, from left, Sam Sweere as Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Jake Senne as Chip Tolentino, and at bottom, Thayne Lamb as Leaf Coneybear.

 

Time: 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Location: Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls

Details: Theatre UNI production. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box.

Tickets: Prices start at $22; special youth pricing available; to purchase, call 273-4849 or go to www.unitix.uni.edu.

