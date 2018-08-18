The Black Hawk Radio Control Pilots will celebrate the fourth annual National Model Aviation Day today at the club flying field on County Highway T-55 north of New Hartford.
It will be followed by a Warbird Fly-In on Aug. 19. Both events are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The public is welcome, and both days are free.
Today, club members will put on flying demonstrations of different types of radio controlled model aircraft. Spectators of all ages are invited to try flying a trainer R/C aircraft with the assistance of an experienced radio control pilot. On Aug. 19, club members will fly scale models of military aircraft from World War I to the modern day, with an emphasis on World War II warbirds.
Donations will be collected to support the Waterloo chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. There will also be a raffle for an R/C airplane and gift cards donated by HobbyTown of Waterloo.
Lunch and soft drinks will be available on site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.