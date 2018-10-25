WINTHROP — A teenager was air-lifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following a car-combine crash Tuesday near Winthrop.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 4:20 p.m. a southbound car on Slater Avenue near 200th Street struck a northbound farm combine nearly head-on. The car’s driver, a 17-year-old male who was not identified, suffered serious injuries.
He was removed from the vehicle and transported via helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Another passenger, a 15-year-old female, was transported to Buchanan County Health Center with minor injuries.
The combine was operated by Donald Cook of Lamont. He was treated and released at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office.
Waterloo man gets 25 years in prison
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found with a sawed-off shotgun during an investigation last year has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand on Wednesday formalized the sentence, which had been negotiated by prosecutors and Armando Adame III’s defense attorney after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun.
Adame will have to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.
Details of the investigation weren’t available, but Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents working with Grundy County authorities went to interview Adame at a South Hackett Road home on Nov. 17, 2017, and officers found a sawed-off Iver Johnson 12-gauge shotgun, shotgun shells and .22-caliber ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The shotgun had Adame’s palm print, and it was found in a backpack with Adame’s belongings.
Adame also admitted he had possessed the weapon weeks earlier, on Oct. 25, 2017.
Adame is prohibited from handling firearms because of felony convictions in a 2007 home invasion and a 2015 weapons charge.
