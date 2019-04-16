: Friday, April 19
Event: Tama/Toledo Eagles Fish Fry
Location: Tama-Toledo Eagles, 112 E. 3rd Street, Tama
Time: 5-7pm
Description: Fish, shrimp, chicken tenders, choice of potato, salad bar
Carry-outs available
Contact: 641-484-4580
: Friday, April 19
Event: Tama/Toledo Eagles Fish Fry
Location: Tama-Toledo Eagles, 112 E. 3rd Street, Tama
Time: 5-7pm
Description: Fish, shrimp, chicken tenders, choice of potato, salad bar
Carry-outs available
Contact: 641-484-4580
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.