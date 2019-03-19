Friday, March 22
Event: Tama Fish Fry
Location: VFW Club, 1615 E. 5th Street, Tama
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Description: Serving fish, shrimp, combo, chicken strips, salad bar
Carryouts available, free delivery, public welcome
