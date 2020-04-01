Tama County has 14 positive cases - but officials say docs are just testing more

TOLEDO --
Fourteen cases of coronavirus might not sound like a lot, particularly compared to larger counties. But with a population of a little more than 17,000, that translates to 0.08% of the population in Tama County.
Compare that to neighboring Poweshiek County, with a population of 18,300 but just 6 cases, or Iowa County, with 5 cases and a population of around 16,100 -- both with a rate of 0.03%.
Even Linn County, with the highest number of cases in the state, has a confirmed infection rate of just 0.04%, while Johnson County has a rate of 0.05%.
----------------
Tama County Emergency Management
(641) 484-6261
Coordinator Mindy Benson
i am just coordinating the ppe portion
we're getting what we need through the state
its a work in progress, but going better than we could have asked for
so we're keeping responders in ppe and public health, working with settlement and local health care clinics
kind of feels like you're juggling a lot
--------------------------
tama county public health coordinating - Shannon Zoffka
(641) 484-4788
left msg 4/1 pm
director of public health for tama county
we get notified of the positives and iw ork closely with EMS, police departments, long term care facilities
i think that what we're doing was we had earlier, some physicians offices that did testing a little earlier, reached out to national resource labs to get away from the strict criteria to meet the state kits
used other avenues
that's a big part
oh i think ours is community spread
it is absolutely
we do interviews with all positive cases, i would say that none of ours are outside the state travel
not even sure what all i can say about that due to confidentiality
not everybody is related
i dont think any in long term care people
i work with them
i know if you look at their website, i think they have pretty good information on what they're doing
i think they have their own, dont know if they call it isolation order, have more ability to put stuff in place
think march 17 they issued, think that's when schools closed
meskwaki nation website, positive tests of community transmission on meskwaki settlement
tribal council emergency declaration march 21, think that's where they started doing the isolation order
they, certain entities will provide public infomation
i think that's a big part of it, that the state tests come with pretty strict testing criteria
and several providers in the county had chosen to use the resource labs as a way of testing people outside that criteria
we have just been following state guidance, governor's guideance, dont think any mayors have done anything extra outside of the meskwaki nation
it does look a little funny when you see tama county, what?
i dont think there's anything odd going on
in tama county like in every county, there are ppl not following social distancing rules, but i think that's the population in general
they think it's a big city problem
there's attitudes like that
i cant say there was anything directly related to any one event, i know lot of stuff canceled and ppl followed those rules
you see things on social media where ppl are still kind of out and about, not necc minding those rules
i think yesterday wasnt our county, marshalltown mutliple ppl on main street watching them put the new dome up
i just dont think ppl are necc realizing how important those social distancing rules are
should
take sd seriously, maintain 6 feet of space, be mindful of that in the grocery stories, only go out for essential reasons
if somebody doesnt live in your household, you shouldnt be visiting
Shannon Zoffka - executive director
we try to keep our facebook page very active, get a lot of phone calls and questions, trying to keep up with that
--------------------
MercyCare Tama
Media hotline:
319-221-8640
Karen
left msg 4/1 pm
-------------------
Meskwaki Health Clinic
641.484.4094
left msg with person 4/1 pm
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!