Audiences are swooning over the TV streaming series "Bridgerton,"the period drama that captures elegance and opulence inspired by the Regency era of London's ton.

Based on Julia Quinn's novels swirling around the Bridgerton and Featherington families, the costumes, furnishings, romance and beautiful people have us mesmerized. We have collected a variety of Bridgerton-inspired furnishings fit for a Queen.