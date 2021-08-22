Talent Search Program Receives Grant

CEDAR FALLS-The University of Northern Iowa’s Educational Talent Search program has received a $630,000 grant to continue its work assisting Waterloo students from disadvantaged backgrounds succeed in higher education.

The five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education is a continuation of funding the program has received since 1985. Each year, the program provides academic, career and financial counseling to 1,200 low-income or first-generation Waterloo students and encourages them to graduate from high school and continue on to and complete their postsecondary education.

Educational Talent Search is one of three TRIO programs funded by the U.S. Department of Education and offered by UNI through its Center for Urban Education, also known as UNI-CUE.

In addition to these services, the program will also provide information about the importance of STEM and computer science, as well as the foundational skills and competencies needed for future career opportunities in this field.

