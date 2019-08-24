Custom from the word “go.”
That’s one description for this eclectic kitchen remodel offered by Alicia Walz, design consultant with Forever Cabinets by Kendrick. The striking, light-filled kitchen has its own strong vibe with elements of coastal farmhouse, industrial, modern and rustic, to name a few influences.
“It’s designed for family life, a landing place, a very functional and well-thought-out kitchen and keeping room,” she explains. “The space has a timeless feeling with natural and warm wood tones and soft gray walls.”
Not one but two islands — each 16 feet long by 36 inches deep — stand out in this open layout. Each one has its own aesthetics and purpose. One island is clearly for cooking with a stove and plenty of storage for pots and pans — and no overhang to fit bar stools.
The counter top is beautifully grained, custom-stained hard maple. While the cook must take care with hot pans, the little dings and scratches that may accumulate over time will add character.
The second is “a destination island,” says Walz, “And it’s designed for entertaining and serving food.”
Zodiac quartz in “London Sky” tops this island. A glass globe light fixture hangs above the island, identical to the fixture above the breakfast nook table. Here, sliding barn doors concealing the pantry are made from individually laid strips of hard maple in a herringbone pattern.
“London Sky” quartz also dresses the work zone’s countertop with its apron sink, mullioned hard maple upper cabinets and painted lower cabinets. Cabinet fronts are a variation of Shaker style. Honey-bronze metal handles add another layer of warm, subtle color. Floors are maple with a clear, natural finish. “Popular Gray” from Sherwin Williams is used throughout.
Gray-and-black Moroccan ceramic tiles are a joyful and fashionable touch in the powder room. There’s also a vintage-look rectangular vessel sink sitting on a custom-built wood stand by Forever Cabinets with open-slat storage underneath.
“People are pulling from a lot of different influences and elements they love for their personal design style. Social media, Houzz and Pinterest are right at their fingertips. Some people keep a scrapbook of ideas. We want to help our clients bring those elements together in a cohesive way to create a home they’re going to love,” Walz adds.
