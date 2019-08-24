Forever Cabinets by Kendrick

200 North Locust Street, Edgewood, IA 52042

563.928.7110

cabinetdesign@kendrickinc.com

www.forevercabinets.com

In business since 2001

Based in Edgewood, and part of Kendrick Forest Products, Forever Cabinets has become an innovator in cabinet design and dedicated to delivering quality cabinets to customers’ homes. Kendrick Forest Products has been a family-owned company since 1982 and has been manufacturing custom cabinets for over 15 years.

Forever Cabinets sources materials from local forests and manufactures cabinetry in the U.S. which shows our commitment to sustainability and the country, building a future for generations of employees, customers and consumers.

At Forever Cabinets, quality is the standard. Every cabinet is engineered to last and backed by a lifetime warranty. Our commitment to craftsmanship begins with our product designers who create better solutions for the ever-changing American home and continues with our craftsmen and women who bring the innovations to life.

From cabinets and trim to delivery and installation, our full array of products and services allow us to meet customers’ needs throughout the U.S.