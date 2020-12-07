Taking business online? 6 questions to ask

3. What do you need on your website?

What will best serve your business? "About" and "Contact Us" pages? Do you need a catalog of products and services? Does your business need to include a list of services, rates and shipping costs? Making a list of what your business needs is a useful starting point for whoever you hire to help build your website.

4. What web templates do you see working best for your business?

Are you familiar with WordPress, Wix and Squarespace? Which would be the best to suit your particular business?

5. What type of content do you want to see on your site?

Would you like to see custom-made illustrations or animation? Stock or custom photography? How about videos?

6. How do you make sure customers can find your website?

There's a lot of competition out there. Unless you're well-versed in SEO and how Google algorithms work, you may not know how to build an online presence others can find using a web search.

