Taking business online? 6 questions to ask

Whether you run a solo small business, or your business is moving from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce, you've likely got a long to-do list — and you may not know where to start.
According to survey data released by Fiverr, 49% of U.S. small and medium-sized businesses are optimistic about their future prospects after the lockdown has passed, but not surprisingly, nearly a quarter (22%) of them do plan to increase their digital marketing spend as a result of COVID-19.
If you're one of the many entrepreneurs trying to figure out your next steps for taking — or optimizing — your business online, here are some questions to ask:
1. What are you selling?
Are you selling a product or a service? This makes a difference in how you run your business. Can your business happen virtually (if it's a service), or do you have to manage manufacturing, inventory and shipping on top of marketing and advertising, online ordering and finances?
2. Do you need your own website or online store?
Many small businesses can succeed — or at least start out — by selling products on an existing platform like Etsy or Amazon, rather than creating their entire online store from scratch. But it may not be as hard to build your own site as you think.
3. What do you need on your website?
What will best serve your business? "About" and "Contact Us" pages? Do you need a catalog of products and services? Does your business need to include a list of services, rates and shipping costs? Making a list of what your business needs is a useful starting point for whoever you hire to help build your website.
4. What web templates do you see working best for your business?
Are you familiar with WordPress, Wix and Squarespace? Which would be the best to suit your particular business?
5. What type of content do you want to see on your site?
Would you like to see custom-made illustrations or animation? Stock or custom photography? How about videos?
6. How do you make sure customers can find your website?
There's a lot of competition out there. Unless you're well-versed in SEO and how Google algorithms work, you may not know how to build an online presence others can find using a web search.
